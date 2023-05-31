FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 13 Arkansas softball’s Rylin Hedgecock and Chenise Delce have been named to National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s (NFCA) All-America teams, the organization announced Wednesday.

Hedgecock (DP/UTL) claimed NFCA First Team All-American status while Delce (P) added Second Team recognition for the second consecutive year.

Delce is the program’s first pitcher and one of two Razorbacks to be distinguished as a two-time All-American, joining former Hog Danielle Gibson who was selected to All-America squads in 2021 and 2022.

It marks the third consecutive season multiple Razorback student-athletes have been named to All-America teams and 11 of the program’s 12 All-American awards have been accumulated under head coach Courtney Deifel. Hedgecock is the seventh First Team selection under Deifel.

A native of Valdosta, Ga., Hedgecock was explosive at the plate in her breakout season on The Hill. Slashing .335/.774/.459 with 21 home runs, 55 hits, 62 RBI, 41 runs scored and 127 total bases, the redshirt junior ranked among the nation’s best in several categories en route to hauling in All-SEC honors.

Hedgecock ranked second in the league and fifth nationally in home runs along with ranking second in the conference and ninth nationally in RBI. She quickly wrote her name into the program’s single-season record book, launching the third-most home runs (21) and RBI (62).

Hedgecock’s 127 total bases rank fourth while her slugging percentage sits fifth in the program’s single-season top 10.

Closing out a remarkable career for the Razorbacks, redshirt senior Chenise Delce continued to dominate in her final season, posting a 21-11 record and 2.02 ERA with 193 strikeouts, 17 complete games, six solo shutouts and four saves while limiting opponents to a .200 batting average.

The 2022 SEC Pitcher of the Year, Delce picked up where she left off in 2023. The Oklahoma City product charted the fourth-most strikeouts (193) and saves by an SEC pitcher this year. She also filed the third-most wins by a league pitcher. Illustrating why she’s a force in the circle, 11 of her victories came against ranked competition.

Arkansas NFCA All-Americans

*under head coach Courtney Deifel

Year – Name – Team – Position

2010 – Miranda Dixon – Third Team – Utility

*2019 – Autumn Storms – Second Team – Pitcher

*2021 – Braxton Burnside – First Team – Shortstop

*2021 – Mary Haff – First Team – Pitcher

*2021 – Danielle Gibson – Second Team – First Base

*2022 – Hannah Gammill – First Team – Third Base

*2022 – Danielle Gibson – First Team – First Base

*2022 – Linnie Malkin – First Team – Utility/Designated Player

*2022 – KB Sides – First Team – Outfield

*2022 – Chenise Delce – Second Team – Pitcher

*2023 – Chenise Delce – Second Team – Pitcher

*2023 – Rylin Hedgecock – First Team – Utility/Designated Player

Photo By John D. James