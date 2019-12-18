Arkansas Hires Another Assistant From Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added a third coach from the University of Missouri with the addition of Sam Carter.

Carter, who has been an analyst for Barry Odom the past four years, will coach cornerbacks at Arkansas. He joins Odom, who is the new defensive coordinator, and Brad Davis, who is the offensive line coach, as former Missouri coaches now at Arkansas.

Carter is a former All-Big 12 standout safety at TCU. He started three years for the Horned Frogs. As a senior in 2014 Carter was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award given to the nation’s best defensive back.

Others on Arkansas’ staff is Justin Stepp in charge of wide receivers and Rion Rhoades reportedly with the linebackers. Stepp was on Arkansas’ staff the past two years while Rhoades is the head coach at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. Rhoades played for Sam Pittman at Hutchinson Community College.