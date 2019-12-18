Arkansas Hires JUCO Head Football Coach as Assistant

FAYETTEVILLE — According to former Razorback Alfred Davis, Arkansas has hired Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College head football coach Rion Rhoades.

Davis is the defensive coordinator at Hutchinson under Rhoades and confirmed the hiring to Hogville.net and Pig Trail Nation. The hire was first reported by Football Scoop.

The report stated that Rhoades’ exact role on the staff hasn’t been determined, but speculated it would be to coach linebackers. Arkansas offered a defensive end and defensive tackle from the school during the weekend. The previous staff had offered two defensive backs from the school as well.

Hutchinson finished the 2019 season 10-2. Rhoades will have to fill one of the 10 on-the-field roles to avoid tripping the IAWP rule, which would bar Arkansas from recruiting any Hutchinson players for two years.

Rhoades was a linebacker for Pittman when he was the head coach there in 1992-93.

The two Hutchinson players offered this past weekend were defensive tackle Latrell Bankston, 6-1, 299, and defensive end Kirmari Gainous, 6-4, 255.

At Arkansas, Rhoades joins defensive coordinator Barry Odom, wide receivers coach Justin Stepp and Brad Davis to head the offensive line.