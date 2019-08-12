Arkansas Holding Monday’s Practice in Hot Weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chad Morris has wanted the weather to be warmer than it was in the first few days of preseason camp and on Monday he got his wish.

In what will likely be the hottest day of the year the Hogs were holding their ninth practice. This was following a big scrimmage on Saturday.

The first 20 minutes of practice was open to the media. Early on, redshirt freshman quarterback John Stephen Jones left the practice field with a mild limp. He got his right ankle taped and returned to the practice after a few minutes.

A couple of players that had been in concussion protocol were back at practice. True freshman tight end Hudson Henry was in a green protective jersey while redshirt freshman defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols was practicing.

Missing from Monday’s practice was true freshman defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. No word on why he was missing.

True freshman defensive end Eric Gregory is expected to miss an extended time following his injury last week. Gregory went through spring drills and was expected to contend for immediate playing time.