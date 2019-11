FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 22 Arkansas Women’s Basketball opened its season with an 82-52 win over New Orleans on Friday morning. The Hogs secured their first win of the 2019-20 campaign in front of 6,801 fans, which ranks as the 22nd biggest crowd to ever watch a women’s hoops game at Bud Walton Arena.

Junior forward Taylah Thomas was dominant against New Orleans, pulling down 21 rebounds (14 defensive and 7 offensive), just one board shy of the Arkansas all-time record (22, Shelly Wallace, vs. SMU, 2/13/88). It was also nine more rebounds than Thomas’ previous high of 12 (11/25/18).