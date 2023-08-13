BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas women’s basketball team completed a clean sweep of its European Tour Sunday and also picked up its first 2024 commit in Class of 2024 guard Phoenix Stotijn (5-9) of Haarlem, Netherlands.

Freshman Jenna Lawrence had 15 points, sophomore Maryam Dauda 14, junior Sasha Goforth 13 and senior MaKayla Daniels 12 as the Razorbacks downed Regina University 100-61 in Athens, Greece.

That finished up a 3-0 tour while visiting Croatia and Greece with their win over Regina being the largest defeat handed to the Canadian college in its three outings overseas.

“We just had a few things we really wanted to get accomplished on this trip,” Razorbck head coach Mike Neighbors said afterwards. “This last game was kind of that final check box until the last one, which is get home safely tomorrow.

“Everything we could have asked for out of this trip was delivered and tonight was by far our best performance against the best competition we have played over here.”

The Razorbacks routed the InCroatia AllStars 124-12 in its opener in Split, Croatia and downed Montenegro professional team ŽKK Budućnost Podgorica 71-49 in Dubrovnik, Croatia in game two.

“We will go back with a lot of useable information to go into the next couple of weeks that we will have off before school starts,” Neighbors said. “Then we will get back into school, get started up and be ready to roll for 2024.”

Jersey Wolfenbarger added 9 points and a team-high 7 rebounds, Taliah Scott 8 points and 5 assists, Carly Keats 8 points, Samara Spencer 7 points, 4 assists and 3 steals, Maryan Archer 6 points, Saylor Poffenbarger 5 and Karley Johnson 3.

Goforth was 6 of 6 from the field in game while Arkansas was going 38 of 85 overall, 14 of 39 from 3-point range and 10 of 12 at the free throw line.

Regina University, who trailed 49-37 at halftime, was 19 of 58 from the field, 6 of 20 on 3-pointers, hit 17 of 26 charity tosses and had 22 turnovers while being out-rebounded 50-38.

I’m happy about it, but I am really happy that we just went 3-0…to finish off this amazing trip,” Goforth said. “That was a really good way to end it. That makes me happy for all of us.

“I would just say that we all came in ready to play today. I think we all wanted to leave with a dub (win) and leave on a good note. I think that we brought the energy today.”

Stotijn, who turned 18 in June, is Arkansas’ first commit of the 2024 class and chose the Razorbacks over Arizona, Central Florida, Georgetown, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Texas Tech, Washington State and West Virginia.

She got an Arkansas offer on April 5 and took official visits to Arkansas, Central Florida and West Virginia.

“The thing that made Arkansas stand out was really the style of play and all the staff and team everyone was just great and I felt comfortable right away,” Stotijn said Sunday. “I just knew it was the place I wanted to continue my career at.”

Neighbors watched her play for the Netherlands Nastional 18-and-under team in the this year’s European Championships and also in the 3-on-3 World Championships in Hungary.

She averaged 15 points and 2.4 assists in the European Championships, shooting 31.9 percent from 3-point range – hitting 7 of 9 triples in a 27-point performance against the United Kingdom on July 7.

