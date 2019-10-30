Arkansas Hoping to Get Passing Game Going Regardless of Quarterback

Arkansas’ Mike Woods (8) and De’Vion Warren (1) celebrate after the team’s 20-13 win over Portland State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Against Alabama on Saturday night Arkansas’ wide receivers only had one reception among the group.

Treylon Burks caught a 15-yard pass, but that was it among Arkansas’ 11 completions on the night. Mike Woods talked about that on Tuesday.

“Yeah, football didn’t go our way,” Woods said. “We had a lot of plays that were real close to going, but just didn’t bounce our way last week. But we’ve got to come back and maybe it’ll go our way this week.”

Against Alabama in 2018 the receivers had several catches. Was it frustrating Saturday night?

“It obviously didn’t feel good, but we had a lot of plays that were real close to going that didn’t go,” Woods said. “That’s just football sometimes it’s not gonna go your way. You have to come back and work.”

Arkansas has four quarterbacks who could see action against Mississippi State. How has that group looked this week?

“They’re looking good,” Woods said. “Everybody is looking good. We don’t know who is starting yet, but whoever is back there we’ve got faith in.”

One noticeable thing during Tuesday’s four open periods to the media it appeared the team was moving around much faster than they were this past Tuesday. Was that the case?

“We’re trying to fly around,” Woods said. “We’re trying to move around like Coach (Chad) Morris said all the losing stops right now. We’ve got to change something right now. So we’re just trying to fly around everyday.”

Last season, Mississippi State blasted Arkansas 52-6 in Starkville. Does that provide a little extra incentive for Arkansas this week?

“For sure, we’ve got a little chip on our shoulder going into this week,” Woods said. “They didn’t have no respect for us so we’ve got no respect for them.”

The Bulldogs led 17-3 at halftime, but outscored the Hogs 35-3 in the second half. What happened in that game?

“I’m not sure,” Woods said. “I don’t think we were focused all the way. It’s a lot different this year we’re a lot more focused going into this week and we’ve got a chip on our shoulder this year too. We’ve got something to prove playing these guys.”

This season, Mississippi State brings a four-game losing streak into Fayetteville while Arkansas has lost its last five games. Is it important to jump on them early Saturday and take control of the game?

“Yeah for sure,” Woods said. “Every week you’ve got to go take it. Any team can win on any given Saturday. So you’ve just got to go out there and take it.”

Woods also was asked how Morris and the staff are holding up during this losing streak?

“They’re good,” Woods said. “There’s a lot of energy around this week. We’ve got to have a change. There’s a lot of energy around. Everybody is hyped up and everybody is trying to get everybody going. That’s why it looked a lot quicker out there today. A lot more juice out there because there’s a lot more energy around.”

Mississippi State’s defense has given up a lot of points in three of the four losses in the SEC. Woods talked about what he has seen from the Bulldogs on that side of the ball.

“They lost a lot of guys,” Woods said. “They’ve got a lot of young guys in there. They’re gonna be physical on the edge. Which is just the SEC they’re gonna be physical every week. We’ve just got to go play. They’re not gonna give it to us we’ve got to go take it.”

Woods has caught 24 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns this season. His last receptions came against Kentucky when he caught three passes for 18 yards. In the loss to San Jose State, Woods caught four passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. He had six receptions for 84 yards against Ole Miss.

Smith Wants Revenge

Defensive tackle T.J. Smith also mentioned the Hogs will be looking for some revenge in Saturday’s game.

“It is kind of a revenge deal,” Smith said. “They ran it up on us. Coach (Morrs) was talking about it…throwing the ball at the end of the game when they were up. So we are going out there, excited to play against these guys. We want to get off to a fast start and have a good game against these guys.”

Henry Not Looking Back

Junior linebacker Hayden Henry was asked if all the losses are providing extra motivation for this game?

“We’ve got to focus on Mississippi State,” Henry said. “We can’t look in the rear view mirror and think about what happened against Alabama or Auburn. We’ve got to get guys ready to play and get them ready to play Mississippi State. Yeah, we’re coming off a couple of losses. We’re just using it as motivation right now. We’re excited to play again.”

What happened last year in Starkville?

“Yeah, yeah, I was there,” Henry said. “Definitely a really tough loss. We definitely didn’t play our best game of football, and we’re going to remember that, what happened. But we’ve got to give a lot of respect to Mississippi State, they’re a good football team, and we’re going to go out and play.”

Wagner on Jones

Arkansas’ right tackle talked about John Stephen Jones coming in at quarterback on Saturday night and providing a spark.

“He came in, he performed,” Wagner said. “He went after it in Alabama and I was pleased to have him back there. He did a great job, I thought. You’re going in there against No. 1 Alabama at their place as a (redshirt) freshman. It’s really impressive everything he did there.”

Clary on OL Injuries

Junior center Ty Clary has seen Arkansas’ offensive line struck with the injury bug much of the season.

“It complicates things a little bit just because when you do have a consistent group you fit into a rhythm more, you know how people kind of move around you,” Clary said. “When you don’t have that it’s more annoying than anything else, but again, I believe in all my guys.”

True freshman Brady Latham saw his first action on Saturday night against Alabama. Clary talked about what he had to say to Latham on the sideline.

“We love Brady,” Clary said. “We were getting in his ear for the Alabama game, like, ‘Dude your first snaps are against the No. 1 team in the country. Don’t be nervous.’ He’s a true freshman, so of course he got a little nervous. As it goes for freshmen, it’s tough. You just don’t have a lot of football experience, but I think he’s done really well. I think he’s progressed a lot since he got here and he’s gotten a lot better. I think he’ll be a really good football player.”



