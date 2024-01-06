BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

After Kentucky’s Rupp Arena rims were unkind to Arkansas women’s basketball team in an SEC opening loss on Thursday, the Razorbacks will hope to get right at home on Sunday against a foe that it has not fared well against.

Arkansas (12-4, 0-1) will host Georgia (10-4, 0-1) in a 1 p.m. game at Bud Walton Arena that will be televised by the SEC Network.

The Razorbacks will be trying to shake off a 73-63 loss at Kentucky, the program’s sixth straight SEC road opener defeat and a decision that moved it to 1-18 in SEC away openers.

The loss ended Arkansas’ four-game winning streak while Georgia has won four straight in its series with the Razorbacks has a dominant 38-6 edge in the all-time series with the last loss in 2015.

Georgia, 16-3 in Fayetteville, won 54-50 over Texas A&M in its opener after a 76-57 home win over Wofford to end its non-conference slate.

“That’s the hard thing about this league,” Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors said. “You expend all this energy tonight and the you have a quick turn around and then guess who we have? We have Georgia, who is one of the more physical teams in the country and in our league.

“You don’t have a lot of time and it is all recovery. You will have very little prep. It will be heavy in recovery, a lot of film work on Georgia.

“We’ve got to flush this one. I told the kids we can think about it on the plane ride home tonight, but as soon as our feet hit the ground in in back in Fayetteville, we’ve got to turn our focus to Georgia, learn from our lessons and be ready.”

Arkansas trailed Kentucky 26-14 at halftime after hitting just 5 of its 31 first-half field goal attempts and missing all 13 of its 3-point attempts.

“There was a few times that we had drives to the basket and we passed it and then there were times we had an open 3 and turned it down,” Neighbors said. “That tells me there is a little indecision in our shot selection.”

Arkansas did shoot much better in third quarter and actually a lead before faltering down the stretch.

“…I do think we handled it better in the second half and we can look at that and know that we are capable of it,” Neighbors said.

“I hope that A, it was a little bit of nerves. We do play a lot of freshman, I do play two sophomores. Rupp Arena is a big deal. I know it is not their home court, but it is a huge home court advantage because our kids grow up hearing about it.

“We came in and took pictures. That’s always worth a few points. I thought the crowd got into it when they needed to.”

Georgia was the only SEC women’s program to not have a player enter the transfer portal after last season.

The Bulldogs are led by 6-2 forward Javyn Nicholson (16.6, 9.8), wii has scored double figures in every game this season with 5 20-point games. She is tied for first in the SEC with 8 double-doubles.

Arkansas’ last win over Georgia was in 2015 when the Razorbacks won 54-48 in Fayetteville while Bulldogs hammered the Razorbacks 71-48 at Georgia last season.

Photo by John D. James