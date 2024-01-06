By Kevin McPherson

FAYETTEVILLE – For the third consecutive season Arkansas has opened up SEC play with a loss as the Razorbacks fell brutally hard to No. 25 Auburn, 83-51, on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena, snapping the team’s three-game winning streak.

The 32-point loss for Arkansas was the program’s worst / largest losing margin ever at BWA (522 games). The 51 points were the fewest scored by an Arkansas team in an SEC game since a 61-41 home loss to Mississippi State in February 2015.

The Hoop Hogs (9-5, 0-1 SEC, NCAA NET No. 92) dropped to 7-2 on the season at BWA, which includes a 1-1 mark against ranked teams. Arkansas’ NET resume now includes a 1-4 mark in Quad-1 games, 1-0 in Q2, 2-1 in Q3, and 5-0 in Q4.

The Razorbacks have lost two of their last three meetings against Auburn (11-3, 0-1 SEC, NCAA NET No. 15) going back to last season. The last time Arkansas won a league opener was in 2020-21 against unranked Auburn, a 97-85 road victory on Dec. 30, 2020. With Saturday’s loss, the Hogs fell to 38-22 all-time against the Tigers.

Auburn used an 11-3 run to claim a 37-30 halftime lead, then in the second half the Tigers quickly opened their advantage to double digits and led by as many as 32 points, which was the final margin.

When the dust finally settled, Auburn dominated: Points-in-the-paint (48-18), bench scoring (46-9), rebounds (46-32, including 7-3 offensive rebounds), second-chance-points (13-4), fastbreak points (17-7), turnovers (13-7), and points-off-turnovers (10-6).

The Tigers made 34-of-70 field goals (48.6%), including 7-of-18 from 3 (38.9%), and 8-of-11 free throws (72.7%). Defensively, Auburn held Arkansas to 18-of-58 field goal shooting (31.0%), including 7-of-24 from 3 (29.2%). The Hogs were 8-of-15 at the foul line (53.3%).

“I thought we played good in the first half; not good, but we played decent enough to give ourselves a chance,” fifth-year Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said. “We did not play the end of the first half very well at all. Just a competitive fiber. It wasn’t there for 40 minutes.

“I mean we talked about that (not settling for three’s but driving to put pressure on the rim) over and over, that they’re a team that will put you on the foul line. They do give up rim shots, although they are great rim protectors. Again, I thought we played pretty good, decent, OK, whatever word you want to say, survived the first 16 minutes. And then after that, it was… I mean, I’ve coached a long time. I don’t remember a home game like this ever since I’ve been coaching, whether it’s the minor leagues or whatever. We had people that paid good money to come to the game. We had people that drove far. It’s basically a filled up building.”

Junior wing Chad Baker-Mazara led a balanced Auburn attack with 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. Junior big man Johni Broome scored all 14 of his points in the second half and also had 8 rebounds and 2 blocks. Senior forward Jaylin Williams contributed 11 points and 3 rebounds while sophomore guard Tre Donaldson finished with 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Arkansas was led by sophomore guard Keyon Menifield, Jr. (14 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal), sophomore forward Trevon Brazile (11 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks), and junior wing Tramon Mark (10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists).

Ten other Razorbacks played totaling 16 points.

Musselman slipped to 104-47 overall as Head Hog, which includes a 45-34 mark against SEC foes and a 59-13 record against non-conference opponents (all three marks include postseason results).

Next up for Arkansas is the team’s first SEC road game as the Georgia Bulldogs will play host to the Hogs in Athens, Ga. (8 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Jan. 10, ESPNU).

Against Auburn on Saturday, Musselman started the quintet of Keyon Menifield, Jr., Jalen Graham, Trevon Brazile, Chandler Lawson, and Tramon Mark.

Menifield and Brazile combined to hit three triples to fuel an 11-2 run good for an early 11-5 Hogs lead, and Arkansas was still ahead, 27-26, when Auburn closed out the first half with an 11-3 spurt for a 37-30 Tigers halftime lead.

Menifield (8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals) and Brazile (7 points and 3 rebounds) led the first-half production for the Hogs.

Arkansas had 6 first-half assists for 12-of-31 field goal shooting (38.7%), including 4-of-15 from 3 (26.7%). The Hogs were 2-of-7 at the free throw line (28.6%) in the opening half

Defensively, the Hogs yielded 15–of-37 field goal shooting (40.5%) to the Tigers in the opening half, including 2-of-10 from 3 (20.0%). Auburn shot 5-of-6 at the free throw line (83.3%) in the first 20 minutes.