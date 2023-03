FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Razorbacks beating SFA in the second round of the WNIT 60-37 and punching their tickets to the Super 16 with Texas Tech.

That game will be Friday the 24th, at 7:00 p.m. at Bud Walton.

But, in this one Samara Spencer walking away with 27 points. We also got to speak with Rylee Langerman who didn’t score, however, did come away with a +23 on the stat sheet when she was on the floor.

