HARRISONBURG, Va. – Due to inclement weather in the forecast, No. 11 Arkansas’ game vs. JMU, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 12, has been moved to Sunday, March 13 at 10 a.m. Additionally, Arkansas will now only play one game against each Lehigh and Maryland on Friday.

Updated JMU Dukes Invitational Schedule (All times in Central)

Friday

vs. Lehigh – 9 a.m.

vs. Maryland – 11:30 a.m.

Sunday

vs. JMU – 10 a.m.