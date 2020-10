FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ senior defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall leads the SEC in an important category for linemen.

According to Pro Football Focus, Marshall has six quarterback pressures in two seconds or less which leads the SEC.

Most QB pressures in 2 seconds or less this season (SEC):



1. Jonathan Marshall, Arkansas – 6

2. Christian Harris, Alabama – 5

3. Azeez Ojulari, Georgia – 4

3. Joseph Evans, LSU – 4

3. Brenton Cox Jr, Florida – 4 pic.twitter.com/V898smqY8W — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 9, 2020

It was Marshall who helped stop a Mississippi State running back on fourth-and-two play at the Razorbacks seven. Marshall threw him for a two-yard loss and the Hogs took over with 4:39 remaining in the game.

In two games, Marshall has five tackles.