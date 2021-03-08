Arkansas jumps to No. 8 in AP poll for Hogs’ first Top 10 ranking in 26 years

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team extended its historic SEC winning streak to 11 games last week, and on Monday the Hogs moved up 4 spots to No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the program’s best ranking in 26 years.

The last time Arkansas was ranked among the AP’s top 10 teams was in 1995 when Naismith Hall of Fame coach Nolan Richardson’s ’94-95 Hogs ended the season ranked No. 6 before finishing as national runners-up in the NCAA tournament.

Arkansas (21-5, 13-4 SEC) received 1,046 voter points in this week’s poll after defeating South Carolina, 101-73, on Tuesday followed by edging Texas A&M, 87-80, on Saturday. Alabama, the only other SEC team ranked in the AP poll, moved up 2 spots to No. 6.

Arkansas has won 11 consecutive games against SEC teams for the first time since the ’93-94 national championship Hogs did the same as part of an overall winning streak of 12 straight games against league competition.

The Razorbacks are 5-0 since entering the AP poll at No. 24 on Monday, Feb. 15. Each week since then, Arkansas has moved up in the rankings — to No. 20 on Feb. 22, to No. 12 on March 1, and now to No. 8 on March 8.

Arkansas is currently ranked No. 16 in the NCAA NET rankings, No. 18 in KenPom.com’s rankings, No. 14 in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, and No. 14 in the Sagarin / USA Today ratings. The Hogs are 4-5 against the NET Top 50, 6-4 in Quad-1 games, 5-1 in Q2 games, and 10-0 in Q3/4 games.

In ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s most-recent NCAA tournament 68-team field projection that was updated on Sunday, he slated the Razorbacks as a No. 3 seed.