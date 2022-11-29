By Kevin McPherson

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas junior Davonte “Devo” Davis, who started in all six of the Razorbacks’ games to open the season, did not play in the team’s 74-61 win over Troy on Monday and is “taking some time away from basketball,” according to Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman, who added, “He has our full support during this time.”

Davis (6-4 guard, Jacksonville native) averages 8.5 points (fourth on the team), 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists (third on the team), and 1.2 steals (fourth on the team) in 31.5 minutes per game (third on the team) while shooting 35.8% from the field, including 15.8% from 3, and 71.4% from the free throw line.

Davis played a season-low 17 minutes in Arkansas’ 78-74 overtime win against then-No. 17 San Diego State on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in the third-place game of the Maui Invitational in Hawaii, during which he recorded 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 turnover. He did not factor into the rotation in the second half or overtime.

Davis has appeared 73 games in his career at Arkansas, which includes 37 starts, as he’s totaled 611 points, 288 rebounds, 182 assists, and 77 steals while shooting 44.2% from the field, including 23.6% from 3, and 72.3% from the free throw line.

Davis was a national Top 100-ranked prospect coming out of high school and was part of the Hoop Hogs’ 2020 recruiting class that ESPN ranked as the 5th-best class in the nation.