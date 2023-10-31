By Courtney Mims & Kevin McPherson

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas junior Jersey Wolfenbarger has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple sources who provided information on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Her departure from the Razorbacks women’s basketball team comes just a week before the 2023-24 season-opener at home against Louisiana-Monroe on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Wolfenbarger will be a first-time college transfer, but the NCAA’s bylaws for immediate eligibility at another Division 1 school are more complicated than they were last year. She and her family had a meeting on Tuesday with University of Arkansas athletics compliance staffers for the purpose of “sifting through these new (NCAA transfer) rules.”

Wolfenbarger, a national Top 10-rated / 5-star prospect coming out of Fort Smith Northside high school in the class of 2021, played in 65 games while making 26 starts in her two seasons as a Razorback as she totaled 363 points, 245 rebounds, 50 blocks, 41 assists, and 31 steals in her Arkansas career.

The 6-foot-5 guard started 23 of 30 games as a freshman in ‘21-22, averaging 7.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 22.3 minutes while shooting 40.5% from the field, including 24.3% from 3, and 47.9% from the free throw line.

Last season as a sophomore, Wolfenbarger made 3 starts in 35 games and averaged 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 16.2 minutes while shooting 37.5% from the field, including 20.0% from 3, and 66.7% from the free throw line.

Wolfenbarger was a 2021 McDonald’s All American, a Gatorade Arkansas High School Player of the Year, and a two-time 6A state champion at Northside.