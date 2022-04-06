LITTLE ROCK — University of Arkansas junior Connor Vanover will enter the transfer portal and leave the men’s basketball program.

Vanover (7-3 stretch-5, Little Rock native) transferred to Arkansas from Cal following the 2018-19 season, sat out a redshirt season in ’19-20, and played for the Hogs in both ’20-21 and ’21-22.

He played in 15 games (making 10 starts) in ’21-22, including brief appearances in only four SEC games, as he averaged 3.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per game this season while shooting 43.1% from the field and 82.4% from the free throw line. He recorded season-highs in points (18), rebounds (7), and blocks (3) in 17 minutes Arkansas’ 86-69 non-conference home win over Gardner-Webb on Nov. 13.

As a sophomore at Arkansas in ’20-21, Vanover played in 29 games (making 27 starts) and averaged 6.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in 16.7 minutes per game while shooting 45.2% from the field, including 32.4% from 3, and 95.2% from the free throw line.

As a college freshman at Cal in ’18-19, Vanover played in 28 games (making 15 starts) and averaged 7.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 17.5 minutes per game while shooting 46.9% from the field, including 35.5% from 3, and 66.7% from the free throw line.

Vanover played at Baptist Prep High School in Little Rock through his junior season ’16-17, winning back-to-back state titles, before transferring to Findlay Prep in Las Vegas for his senior season in ’17-18.