Arkansas knocks off Auburn 90-68; Texas A&M up next.

The Arkansas Razorbacks take their first game of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament with a final score of 90-68 over the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn started off the game with a 8-0 run. Alexis Tolefree hit the first basket of the game from Arkansas, making it a 8-3 game early. Arkansas trailed 14-11 at the end of the 1st quarter.

The Razorbacks took their first lead of the game thanks for a Chelsea Dungee 3-pointer, making it 17-16. The Hogs then went on a run. Tolefree had 20 points, and at the break, Arkansas led 37-24.

The 3-point shooting continued to roll into the second half, where Arkansas took a 64-41 lead into the 4th quarter.

Alexis Tolefree ended with 30 pts, Chelsea Dungee with 23 pts.

Next up for Arkansas is Texas A&M on Friday around 1:30pm CT on the SEC Network.