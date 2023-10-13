BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas’ blossoming 2025 softball recruiting class added another huge pick-up Friday when Minocqua (WI) Lakeland pitcher Saylor Timmerman – a Top 10 junior nationally – pledged to the Razorbacks.

Timmerman, a 6-footer ranked eighth overall nationally and in the 2025 class per Extra Inning Softball, chose Arkansas over defending national champion Oklahoma, Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia, Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Stanford.

Ranked as the second-best strictly pitcher by Extra Inning Softball, Timmerman has reached a sizzling high 69 miles per hour on her pitches, is coming off spectacular summer season in which she had 161 strikeouts in 85.9 innings with a 0.89 ERA and a 0.987 WHIP.

Timmerman announced her commitment to Arkansas and head coach Courtney Deifel and assistants DJ Gasso, Danillle Gibson Whorter and Matt Meuchel via X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to the University of Arkansas!!,” Timmerman said.

“Thank you Coach Deifel, Gasso, Gibson, and Meuchel for the opportunity join your program!!

“Shoutout to Coach Jill and Coach Erin for developing me into the player I am today!! Finally thank you to my amazing parents for supporting me and allowing me to pursue my dreams and goals to play the highest level of softball!!”

Timmerman becomes the third member of Arkansas’ 2025 class with all three being ranked in the top 30 nationally.

She joins Rockville (Tenn.) Eagleville junior infielder Brinli Bain, a top five player nationally per Extra Elite 100. along with and Woodlawn pitcher Lillie-Faye McWhorter, who is ranked 27th by Extra Inning Softball.

Photo courtesy of Saylor Timmeman