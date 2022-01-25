Arkansas launches Muss Ticket Transfer Program

In an effort to ensure every seat is filled for every game at Bud Walton Arena, Razorback Athletics and Coach Musselman have announced a new ticket transfer initiative to provide an easier transfer option for fans.

Season ticket holders who cannot attend a game but have no one to transfer their tickets to can now transfer them back to the Razorback Ticket Center with a few easy clicks. Returned tickets will be allotted for additional students to attend games or donated to charitable children’s organizations in Northwest Arkansas.

Season ticket holders can transfer their tickets by initiating a transfer and using musstix@uark.edu as the transfer recipient. To take advantage of this new transfer option, fans should initiate the transfer 48 hours or more before tipoff.

Fans can transfer their tickets by logging in to their ticketing account through the Razorback app or on ArkansasRazorbacks.com. For step-by-step instructions, click here.