by Dudley E. Dawson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas’ baseball team rallied from a 5-1 run deficit to take an 8-6 lead on Vanderbilt on Saturday night before Mother Nature called a halt to the fun at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Lightning came around 8:46 p.m. and then rain forced the postponement about an hour later.

The game will be resumed at 11 a.m. on Sunday morning with a seven-inning game to follow.

For the second consecutive night, Vanderbilt put five runs on Arkansas early, but Saturday night the Razorbacks not only had an answer, but had enough lumber to take the lead – unlike on Friday.

Cayden Wallace’s three-run homer capped a four-run, go-ahead rally in the fourth inning as Arkansas rallied from a 5-2 deficit.

It was Wallace’s second homer of the night as he led off the bottom of the first inning with a blast on Vanderbilt starter Chris McElvain’s second pitch to put Arkansas up 1-0.

That second blast, which doubled as his eighth of the season, was an opposite field one off McElvain , who exited at the end of the frame.

Arkansas increased its lead to 8-5 in the fifth when Jace Bohrofen’s two-out double was misplayed and scored both Brady Slavens and Braydon Webb, who had both walked earlier in the inning.

Tate Kolwyck, who had a two-run double in the Commodores’ third, cut that edge to 8-6 when he homered off reliever Zach Morris in the sixth.

Vanderbilt jumped on Arkansas starting pitcher Hagen Smith and reliever Morris for five runs in the third.

Michael Turner’s single was misplayed into an error and chased Jalen Battles home with an unearned run to cut it to 5-2 in the third.

Vanderbilt won Friday night’s game 10-7 in 10 innings.

Arkansas (36-13, 16-9) will go into Sunday with a half-game lead over Texas A&M (32-16, 16-10) in the SEC Western Division race.

Auburn (35-16, 15-11) rallied to down Alabama while LSU (33-17, 14-12) lost twice to Ole Miss.