Arkansas Likely Already Has O-line Coach on Staff

FAYETTEVILLE — Sources indicate that Sam Pittman will move Cody Kennedy to coaching the offensive line and then hire a tight ends coach.

Pittman hired Kennedy from Southern Miss to coach the tight ends once Jon Cooper was gone from the staff. Kennedy’s experience was an offensive line coach at Tulane, Georgia (graduate assistant), West Georgia and North Carolina-Pembroke.

He became familiar with Kennedy when he worked under Pittman at Georgia.

Brad Davis left for LSU. He was the fifth on-field assistant from last season to leave Arkansas.

