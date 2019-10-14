Arkansas linebacker D’Vone McClure enters transfer portal

Arkansas junior linebacker D’Vone McClure is expected to put his the name in the transfer portal ending his time with the Razorbacks according to Hogville’s Otis Kirk.

McClure has played in all six games for the Hogs this season collecting eleven tackles, a pass break up and a quarterback hurry.

Chad Morris addressed McClure leaving the program in his Monday presser.

“I spoke with him yesterday afternoon and late last night. He shared with me I want to step away from football and focus on academics and get a job to help support his family.”

Morris also said as of entering his press conference McClure had not entered the transfer portal.

The move for McClure means he will miss the final six games of the season and be a senior whenever he transfers after playing in more than the four allowed games to redshirt.

Here is more on McClure’s Journey to the Hill from a story on our website last year.

Arkansas defensive coordinator John Chavis said Hayden Henry will continue to work at the linebacker spot with Deon Edwards, Grant Morgan and possibly Zach Zimos getting work at the strong side linebacker spot.