BUFFALO, NY. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks survive and advance in the NCAA Tournament and will face 12-seeded New Mexico State in the second round on Saturday.

It’s a quick turnaround for the Razorbacks, who played the late game on Thursday night.

“I mean, we didn’t get back to our hotel room until 1:00. By the time we ate, I mean, up until right now, there hasn’t been a lot of sleep with anybody on the coaching staff. We’ve always liked to go out to dinner, for instance. Tonight we’re not going out to dinner. We have to eat in the hotel just because of time constraints and wanting to be able to watch more film. Our preparation even from this moment on is going to be much different. The way we practice today will be a lot less taxing than any practice that I’ve had since I’ve been at Arkansas,” Musselman said.

New Mexico State does present a lot of challenges for the Razorbacks, but one big one is Teddy Allen. He put up a whopping 37 points against UConn on Thursday night.

“He is really good, but I have also game planned for Kobe Bryant and LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. I mean, he presents a lot of problems because of his ability to draw fouls. He has unlimited range,” Musselman said.

Allen drew 13 fouls against UConn and was perfect from the charity stripe. He was the only Aggies player to shoot free throws that night.

However, the Razorbacks feel they have a good plan of attack when it comes to containing a monster player like him.

“Teddy is a good offensive player, so a lot of focus is going to be on him a lot, so the big line-up we have, we can switch one through five. Anybody can guard him, especially in transition. I feel comfortable with the versatility we have to be able to slow him down a little bit,” Au’Diese Toney said.

This is the third time Arkansas and New Mexico State have met. The Razorbacks own a 2-0 advantage.

Tip off between the Razorbacks and Aggies is set for 7:40 CT.