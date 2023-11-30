BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

While he certainly didn’t see what he wanted from his previously unbeaten basketball team in its 74-58 loss to Marquette last Saturday, Arkansas women’s head coach Mike Neighbors at least did after the contest.

That’s good as the Razorbacks (6-1) face a pair of nationally ranked teams this week as they travel to Florida State (5-1) Thursday night for the ACC/SEC Challenge and then host No. 2 UCLA for a red out on Sunday at 2 p.m.

“I think they handled it appropriately,” Neighbors said. “I think there was a little pissed-offness. Their talk was good. You know I don’t to the team after games. I’ve never done that as a head coach. Just never found anything productive in it.

“But I do kind of debrief some people as we are getting on the bus or on the plane and talk to them and they said it was really good.”

Marquette (7-0), who moved up to No. 23 after wins over Boston College and Arkansas, jumped out to 10-0 and 17-3 leads, pushed that to 44-24 right before halftime while leading the Razorbacks from tip off.

Arkansas got down 72-44 before a late run helped make the score look better cosmetically.

“I think a lot of lessons were learned on how we have to approach practice differently as we start getting into opponents that don’t have weaknesses,” Neighbors said, “that have eight or nine players that are all quality players that can do multiple things, attention to detail, studying the scout, going to be at time.

“There was just a lot of stuff that got brought up that I think but there were upset they didn’t perform better. I don’t know they were unprepared, I don’t know they were any of that. I just think they were upset they didn’t perform better with an opportunity that we had.”

Neighbors made clear to his that it has to get off to good starts and not play catch up.

“I talked a lot [about how] we’re not playing a volleyball match,” Neighbors said. “We’re not playing a match where you can get smacked out of the gate and then kind of hit a reset button and go to the next set and still have a chance to win the game.”

Florida State has wins over SEC foes Tennessee and Florida on the road, but is also coming off its first loss of the season after falling 100-88 to Stanford at the Ball Dawgs Class.

The Seminoles, who has five starters all averaginge in double figures, matched its scoring average of 88 points, which is 13th nationally.

“They’re tested,” Neighbors said. “They’ve already played three really tough games. It’ll be at their place. We knew when we were scheduling we were probably going to get a road game. I think the league did as good a job as they could on matching up opponents. I think style of play for this one’s going to be entertaining.”

This Florida State team bring up memories of an Arkansas of a few years ago.

“They look like a lot of our teams in the past,” Neighbors said. “It [reminds] me of our [Chelsea] Dungee team a lot, with that group when we had [Destiny] Slocum come in that group with [Amber] Ramirez. They’re very talented. They’re very experienced.”

Arkansas sophomore forward Saylor Poffenbarger leads the SEC in rebounding and is 12th nationally in caroms with a 11.1 average, including a nation’s best 9.1 on the defensive boards.

Freshman guard Taliah Scott leads the SEC in scoring and is ninth nationally at 23.1 points per contest.

Scott was also named the league’s co-Freshman Player of the Week for a second time this season a few days ago.

