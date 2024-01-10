BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas’ first two SEC women’s basketball games this season were diametrically opposed to each other.

The Razorbacks couldn’t have thrown the ball in the ocean if they had been standing on the beach in a frigid shooting first half of what turned in a 73-63 road loss at Kentucky last Thursday.

But super senior Makayla Daniels scored her team’s first nine points and Arkansas routed visiting Georgia 83-43 three days later at the friendly confines of Bud Walton.

So what does head coach Mike Neighbors expect next as Arkansas (13-4, 1-1) hosts Mississippi State (13-4, 0-2) and former Razorback Erynn Bynum Thursday night in an 8 p.m. game will be televised by the SEC Network?

“It’s sports, man,” Neighbors said. “I wish I could explain it. I would like to set up here and take credit and tell you we changed all these big things and did all these different things.

“There were a few little small things, but it is a crazy thing with sports when you travel and you are dealing with human beings, but I would never predicted a 40-point win over Georgia. It’s hard to score 40 points against them, much less have that differential.”

What made it even more surprising was that the Razorbacks won so handily despite with injured freshman guard sensation Taliah Scott, who leads the SEC in scoring at 22.3 points per contest.

“I am not going to sit here and tell you I saw it coming,” Neighbors said. “I will tell you we had two really good days of practice. I do think there is a tendency to rally around each other when somebody is going to be out like Taliah was. It wasn’t like it sprung on us.

“…We had two good really days (of practice) and it just carried over. I thought our start was phenomenal and kind of spooked Georgia a little bit and they were just never able to get over it.”

Scott’s availability for Thursday’s game will likely be a game-time decision per Neighbors.

“It is an informational thing at this point, just the time we can get exactly what is going on and make a good plan,” Neighbors said. “…It is literally going to be once we get all the information and we can just make the best decision for her short term and long term.”

Asked if Scott should be dubbed as doubtful, questionable, out or day-to-day, Neighbors came up with another status.

“That would be day-to-day because it is one of these deals that is like ‘okay, you are full go’,” Neighbors said. “There is not going to be an in between – it is either going to be an out or in deal.

“So that is why I would tell you can make it day to day – and if you want to even abbreviate that in this world – it’s hour to hour. I may not know until we put the line ups in.”

If Scott is not able to play, sophomore Carly Keats will likely be in the opening line up again after pouring in 16 points in the the win over Georgia, which doubled as her first-ever collegiate start.

“If you know Keats, you know nothing phases her,” Neighbors said. “You never have to get ready when you stat ready. She walked by me and said ‘Coach, I have been staying ready.’ That is about all you can get out of her.

“…She was able to play 40 minutes and play the way she did on both ends of the floor. We’ve known that she has got that in her. She did it a lot at the junior college level.”

Mississippi State, who leads Arkansas in the overall series 23-21 and is 7-12 in Fayetteville, comes into the game of league losses to visiting Vanderbilt (71-66) and at No. 1 South Carolina (85-66).

“I sit on a committee for the WBCA (Women’s Basketball Coaches Association) where we look at the positional awards and they (the Bulldogs) have like five of them,” Neighbors said. “They have got somebody at every position and multiples at a couple and some kids that will play their way on it.

“We’ve known that they are a talented team, but the things that scares me most is they are 0-2. They’ve played two good teams. I’m sure they will have their full attention coming in here.

“There is not just one player you can key on. They are all veterans that play…It is a really, really talented team that has got aspirations for not only getting to the (NCAA) Tournament, but going deep.”

Bynum (9.6, 7.5) is one of those vets after spending five years at Arkansas before entering into the transfer portal last spring and deciding to spend her last college season in Starkville.

“It’s funny, we did the scout today and how funny is this to have to write a scout about her,” Neighbors said. “Obviously tendencies were not some thing we had to go over. They have been with Erynn for five years.

“…Everybody loves Erynn. She’s a Razorback. But she wanted a little different thing for her senior year.”

Arkansas will follow up Thursday night’s game with a trip to Alabama on Sunday for a 2 p.m. contest.

Photo by John D. James