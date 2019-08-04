Arkansas Loses O-Tackle To Knee Injury

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Noah Gatlin suffered a torn ACL during Friday night’s first practice of the preseason.

Gatlin will undergo surgery according to a family member’s post on Facebook. Gatlin was competing with Dalton Wagner for the right tackle spot.

Gatlin saw action as a true freshman in 2018, but didn’t play in over four games so he preserved his redshirt year. He started at left tackle against both Colorado State and North Texas.

The former Jonesboro standout had moved to right tackle this season. On Saturday, redshirt freshman Ryan Winkel had moved over from right guard to work behind Wagner.

Arkansas has two left tackles they consider starters in senior Colton Jackson and junior Myron Cunningham. So if they feel the need it would be possible that Jackson or Cunningham could flip to the right side.

Arkansas will return to the practice field on Monday. Chad Morris won’t be available again until following Tuesday’s practice. The usual rule is no one at Arkansas can officially comment on injuries other than Morris.

A source told Hogville.net on Saturday he expected an official announcement on Gatlin on Monday or Tuesday.