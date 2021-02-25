Arkansas MBB to host Texas A&M March 6

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Southeastern Conference office announces Arkansas men’s basketball will host Texas A&M Saturday, March 6.
Game time and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.
Arkansas had two games with Texas A&M postponed this month due to COVID-19 protocols within the Aggie men’s basketball program.
All tickets from the Texas A&M game scheduled for February 6 game will be honored for the March 6 contest.
Click here for more information on ticket purchases.
For all questions regarding tickets email the Razorback Ticket Center at raztk@uark.edu or call at (800) 982-4647 (HOGS) or locally at (479) 575-5151.