Arkansas MBB to host Texas A&M March 6

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Southeastern Conference office announces Arkansas men’s basketball will host Texas A&M Saturday, March 6.

Game time and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Arkansas had two games with Texas A&M postponed this month due to COVID-19 protocols within the Aggie men’s basketball program.

All tickets from the Texas A&M game scheduled for February 6 game will be honored for the March 6 contest.

For all questions regarding tickets email the Razorback Ticket Center at raztk@uark.edu or call at (800) 982-4647 (HOGS) or locally at (479) 575-5151.