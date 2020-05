Arkansas coach Eric Musselman reacts on the sidelines against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

According to Jon Rothstein on Twitter, the Arkansas Men’s Basketball team will be a part of the field in the 2021 Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.

Sources: Arkansas, Illinois, Cincinnati, and Kansas State will headline the 2021 Hall Of Fame Classic in Kansas City — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 20, 2020

The tournament is slated for Nov. 22-23, 2021 at the Sprint Center.

This upcoming season, the Hogs are scheduled to play in the 2020 MGM Resorts Main Event in Las Vegas.