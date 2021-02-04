Arkansas MBB vs Texas A&M Postponed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M at Arkansas men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday (Feb. 6) has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com

Arkansas is set to return to action Tuesday (Feb. 9) at Kentucky.