Arkansas Men’s Basketball Adds Southern for Wednesday; Changes Start Time for UCA Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas men’s basketball will host the Southern University Jaguars on Wednesday December 9th. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. It was also announced that the Razorbacks’ home men’s basketball game on Saturday December 12 with Central Arkansas will now start at 7:00 p.m.

The UCA start time was moved due to Arkansas football hosting top-ranked Alabama on Saturday at 11:00 am on ESPN.

Arkansas was originally scheduled to play at Tulsa on Tuesday December 8 but the Golden Hurricane was forced to postpone the contest due to COVID-19 protocols. Southern was scheduled to play at top-ranked Gonzaga on Thursday December 10 prior to Gonzaga pausing all team activities due to COVID-19 protocols.

Arkansas and Southern have met on two previous occasions with the Razorbacks winning both meetings. Arkansas defeated the Jaguars 76-75 in Pine Bluff on Nov. 29, 1985, and 86-68 in Bud Walton Arena to open the 2015-16 season.

Since this game was not part of any 2020-21 season ticket packages, single-game tickets will be available to the general public. Prices include $15 for seats in the lower bowl and $10 for seats in the upper bowl. To purchase tickets or for further information, fans can:

·         visit www.ArkansasRazorbacks.com or CLICK HERE for the Southern game,

·         email the Razorback Ticket Center at raztk@uark.edu,

·         call the Razorback Ticket Center at 800-982-4647(locally call 479-575-5151).

Students will receive an email tonight (Monday – Dec. 7) with information on how to claim a ticket for the Southern game.

