By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas men’s basketball program has completed its upcoming 2023-24 schedule with the announcement of game times (for most of) and television assignments (for all) 31 regular-season games.

Arkansas Razorbacks 2023-24 Men’s Basketball Schedule (times are CT)

Oct. 4 Red-White intra-squad scrimmage (Barnhill Arena), 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 Division II Texas-Tyler (Exhibition), TBD

Oct. 28 Purdue (Charity Exhibition), 3 p.m.

Nov. 6 Alcorn State, 7 p.m., SECN+

Nov. 10 Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m., SECN+

Nov. 13 Old Dominion, 7 p.m., SECN+

Nov. 17 UNC Greensboro, 7 p.m., SECN+

Nov. 22 vs. Stanford (Battle 4 Atlantis, The Bahamas), 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Nov. 23 vs. Memphis or Michigan (Battle 4 Atlantis, The Bahamas), 1:30 or 6:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPNU

Nov. 24 vs. TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis, The Bahamas), TBD, ESPN/2/U

Nov. 29 Duke (SEC-ACC Challenge), 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 4 Furman, 7 p.m., SECN+

Dec. 9 vs. Oklahoma (Tulsa, Okla.), TBD, ESPN/2/U

Dec. 16 vs. Lipscomb (North Little Rock), 5 p.m., SEC+

Dec. 21 Abilene Christian, 6 p.m., SECN

Dec. 30 UNC Wilmington, 6 p.m., SECN

Jan. 6 Auburn *, TBD, ESPN2

Jan. 10 at Georgia *, 8 p.m., ESPN2/U

Jan. 13 at Florida *, 4 p.m., ESPN

Jan. 16 Texas A&M *, 8 p.m., SECN

Jan. 20 South Carolina *, noon, SECN

Jan. 24 at Ole Miss *, 8 p.m., ESPN2/U

Jan. 27 Kentucky *, 5 p.m., ESPN

Jan. 31 at Missouri *, 7:30 p.m., SECN

Feb. 3 at LSU *, 11 a.m., ESPN2/U

Feb. 10 Georgia *, 5 p.m., SECN

Feb. 14 Tennessee *, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Feb. 17 at Mississippi State *, 1 p.m., ESPN/2

Feb. 20 at Texas A&M *, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN

Feb. 24 Missouri *, 11 a.m., ESPN/2

Feb. 27 Vanderbilt *, 8 p.m., SECN

Mar. 2 at Kentucky *, 12:30 p.m., CBS

Mar. 6 LSU *, 6 p.m., SECN

Mar. 9 at Alabama *, 11 a.m., ESPN

Mar. 13-17 SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena)

Mar. 21-24 NCAA Tournament 1st & 2nd Rounds

Mar. 28-31 NCAA Tournament Regionals

April 6 & 8 NCAA Final Four (Phoenix, Ariz. – State Farm Stadium)