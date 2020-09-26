Arkansas Missing Some Players for Today’s Game Against Georgia

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas is missing some players for today’s season opener against Georgia, but it appears with all things considered they are in pretty good shape.

The players spotted on the sidelines not dressed out are running back Josh Oglesby, offensive lineman Jalen St. John, defensive end Mataio Soli, wide receiver Koilan Jackson, defensive back Devin Bush, defensive back Malik Chavis, safety Myles Mason and defensive back Micahh Smith.

Not spotted on the sidelines was cornerback Jarques McClellion.