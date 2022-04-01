FAYETTEVILLE — Both Arkansas and Mississippi State have been among the best teams in the SEC most seasons, but when the two play the results are a bit of a mystery.

The two teams meet this weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium and the last time the pair played without one or the other sweeping the series was 2015. Dave Van Horn talked about that on Thursday.

“It’s been unusual because the teams are probably fairly even in those years for the most part,” Van Horn said. “’16 they were a lot better than us, that was the year we had the meltdown and injuries and it just didn’t finish well. They were playing to win the overall championship I think the weekend we were there and beat us in a couple of tough games. Other than that, yeah, the sweeps, it is unusual. It’s unusual to win three in a row against somebody that’s really good, and they’ve been really good. We’ve been pretty good as well. Usually somebody’s going to lose a game. Our mindset going into the series is to try to play well every game, obviously starting tomorrow.”

Here’s the results between the two teams since 2015.

2015, Baum Stadium, Fayetteville

April 24, Arkansas 7 – Mississippi State 6

April 25, Arkansas 6 – Mississippi State 1

April 27, Mississippi State 2 – Arkansas 1

Arkansas, 40-25 overall, 17-12 in SEC

Mississippi State, 24-30, 8-22

2016, Dudy Noble Field, Starkville

May 19, Mississippi State 7 – Arkansas 0

May 20, Mississippi State 5 – Arkansas 1

May 21, Mississippi State 9 – Arkansas 4

Arkansas, 26-29, 7-23

Mississippi State, 44-18-1, 21-9

2017, Baum Stadium, Fayetteville

March 17, Arkansas 3 – Mississippi State 1

March 18, Arkansas 5 – Mississippi State 4

March 19, Arkansas 6 – Mississippi State 1

Arkansas, 45-19, 18-11

Mississippi State, 40-27, 17-13

2018, Dudy Noble Field, Starkville

April 20, Mississippi State 6 – Arkansas 5

April 21, Mississippi State 5 – Arkansas 3

April 22, Mississippi State 7 – Arkansas 5

Arkansas, 48-21, 18-12

Mississippi State, 39-29, 15-15

2019, Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

April 18, Arkansas 5 – Mississippi State 3

April 19, Arkansas 12 – Mississippi State 5

April 20, Arkansas 10 – Mississippi State 2

Arkansas, 46-20, 20-10

Mississippi State, 52-15, 20-10

2020 Canceled Due to COVID

2021, Dudy Noble Field, Polk-Dement Stadium, Starkville

March 26, Arkansas 8 – Mississippi State 2

March 27, Arkansas 11 – Mississippi State 5

March 28, Arkansas 6 – Mississippi State 4

Arkansas, 50-13, 22-8

Mississippi State, 50-18, 20-10

2022, Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville



6 p.m. Friday, April 1

vs. Mississippi State – SEC Network – Listen – Live Stats

6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2

vs. Mississippi State – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

2 p.m. Sunday, April 3

vs. Mississippi State – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats