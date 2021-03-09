Arkansas-Missouri Football Game Moved To Friday, Nov. 26

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas’ 2021 season finale is moving back to a familiar date on the calendar with the Razorbacks’ game against Missouri moving to Friday, Nov. 26. The game is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

The Razorbacks and Tigers have ended each of the last seven seasons on the final weekend of the regular season with all but last season’s meeting coming on the Friday after Thanksgiving. This season the Battle Line Rivalry shifts back to Fayetteville for the first time since 2017.

Head Coach Sam Pittman opens spring practice with the Razorbacks today and will hold 15 practices, wrapping up with the team’s spring game on April 17 at 2 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Season ticket renewals are underway for the 2021 season with huge benefits to fans renewing early. The Early Hog Deadline is Friday, March 26 and the final renewal deadline is Friday, April 23. For more information click here.