Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman met with the media Monday to review his No. 20 team’s 23-21 loss to Texas A&M and ahead to Saturday’s home game with No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0).

“I think we’re fine,” Pittman said of the mindset of the Razorbacks (3-1, 1-1). “After the game on the bus I was on going to the airport, I went back and talked to each and every one of them.

“The sad thing is we lost. The great thing is we’re not used to it. That was only two losses in the last 10 games, but it hurt.

“We had guys that were crying. But every Saturday you put yourself in that situation, and you just try to do the best you can as a coach and as a player.”

A Monday team meeting would push one game back and another ahead.

“We’re going to flush it out of here in the first half of our meeting, then the second half is going to be on to Alabama,” Pittman said. “We have to learn from some things we did that we have to not do.

“Once we get that handled, we’ll move on. We don’t have time. We have the University of Alabama coming in here. I’m sure we’ll rebound and be excited to play.”

It was also also announced the Razorbacks’ game at Mississippi State on Oct. 8 would be at 11 a.m.

Tidbits:

• Coach Pittman confirms that cornerback LaDarrius Bishop is out for the season with a knee injury, joining fellow defensive back Jalen Catalon in that category.

• Coach Pittman thinks his teams tackling inside the box has been good, but not outside of it. Noted it improved this week from last week against Missouri State, but nowhere near when it needs to be.

• Lauded Myles Slusher’s performance against Texas A&M, especially since he had missed two games with an injury.

• Believes that Alabama QB Bryce Young is playing with a great deal of confidence, both with his arms and his legs. Coach Pittman says that Texas is the only team to have put some pressure on him.

• Extremely impressed with Alabama defender Will Anderson, who he calls likely the best defensive player in the country and Young the best offensive one.

• On punter Max Fletcher: He’s been inconsistent and is sometimes trying to punt away from the returner instead of as far as he can. Thinks he will get better and begin to punt in games like he does in practice, which has been much better.

• Coach Pittman says that Arkansas has three offensive quality control assistants and three on defense that do a lot of scouting on both the Razorbacks and the upcoming opponent.

• Arkansas has outscored its opponents in every quarter this season except for third, where foes have outscored the Razorbacks 41-13.

Pittman says Arkansas will basically be having a halftime in practices this week – starting over – to work on that.

• He also note that while Arkansas was up 14-13 at half that you would have thought they were down 30 by the locker room mood. He tried to get his team back up and make them realize it was still ahead, but that obviously didn’t offset a bad third quarter.

• Coach Pittman noted that he has full faith in kicker Cam Little and reiterated that Arkansas did not lose the game simply because of the late missed field goal.