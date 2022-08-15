By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will enter the 2022 football season ranked No. 19 in the AP Preseason Poll.

The ranking comes after the Razorbacks were ranked No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches Poll released earlier. Arkansas is coming off a 9-4 season and will open against Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN and kickoff set for 2:30 p.m.

The Bearcats, who were ranked No. 22 in the Coaches Poll, are No. 23 in the AP. Arkansas also travels to play BYU on Saturday, Oct. 15, and they are ranked No. 25 with the AP Poll. BYU was unranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll earlier.

The SEC teams ranked by the AP in addition to Arkansas are Alabama (1), Georgia (3), Texas A&M (6), Kentucky (20) and Ole Miss (21). The Razorbacks will play five teams ranked in the AP Top 25 with Alabama, Texas A&M and Ole Miss joining the two non-conference teams.

The Razorbacks finished the 2021 season ranked No. 21 in the AP Poll and No. 20 in the USA Coaches Poll.