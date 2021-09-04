Arkansas off to 1-0 start in 2021, defeating Rice 38-17

Despite trailing at halftime, the Arkansas Razorbacks opened up with 2021 football season with a win over the Rice Owls 38-17.

The Razorbacks jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first on a KJ Jefferson 34 yard touchdown run. The Owls then got on the board with a field goal in the 2nd to cut the lead to 4, 7-3. Then the Owls were able to add a touchdown before the end of the half to make it 10-7.

Arkansas picked it up in the 2nd half, scoring on a run by Jefferson and a run by Trelon Smith to take a 24-17 lead.

Then late in the 4th quarter, solidifying the win for Arkansas, Jefferson connected with Tyson Morris for a 9 yard touchdown pass, extending the lead 31-17. Dominique Johnson put the cherry on top with a TD run off of a Jalen Catalon interception.

On the defensive side of the ball, both Jalen Catalon (2) & Montaric Brown recorded interceptions.

We’ll have more from Sam Pittman and the players from their post-game press conferences coming up.

Up next, the Hogs host the Texas Longhorns Saturday Sept. 11th at 6pm.