Arkansas’ Offensive Line Beginning to Take Shape

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas is on the practice fields again today with Sam Pittman once again working with offensive line in the absence of Brad Davis.

The offensive line has good numbers this season compared to past seasons. The offensive line was working with three units Tuesday during the brief open portion of practice.

The first unit during the media’s viewing was senior Myron Cunningham at left tackle, sophomore Luke Jones left guard, sophomore Ricky Stromberg center, redshirt freshman Beaux Limmer right guard and sophomore Noah Gatlin right tackle.

The second team was true freshman Marcus Henderson left tackle, junior Shane Clenin left guard, senior Ty Clary center, sophomore Ryan Winkel right guard and then redshirt freshman Brady Latham right tackle.

Then the third unit was redshirt freshman Dylan Rathcke left tackle, true freshman Jalen St. John left guard, sophomore Austin Nix center, sophomore Drew Vest right guard and junior Dalton Wagner right tackle.

True freshman Ray Curry Jr. worked in some with the top units as well. Wagner has been battling some injuries is why he’s working with the third team.

Following practice, the media will get Pittman, Stromberg and senior defensive back Jerry Jacobs.