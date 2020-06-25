Arkansas’ Offensive Line Second Most Experienced Returning in SEC for 2020 Season

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas’ offensive line has been a question mark much of the past four years following the departure of Sam Pittman to Georgia following the 2015 season.

Entering 2020 Pittman is back at Arkansas and this time as the head football coach. Pittman’s first hire at Arkansas was Brad Davis from Missouri to coach the offensive line. Davis inherits an offensive line that is second in experience in the SEC according to Pro Football Focus.

Highest % of 2019 snaps returning along the OL (SEC):



1. Texas A&M – 82%

2. Arkansas – 79%

3. Kentucky – 76%

4. Ole Miss – 72% pic.twitter.com/wcHE66iQPZ — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 25, 2020

Arkansas will return four of the five starters on the offensive line who lined up against the three final teams on the 2019 schedule. Left guard Austin Capps was a senior. Myron Cunningham and Dalton Wagner started at the tackles, Ty Clary at center and Ricky Stromberg at right guard. All four return.

Offensive linemen who started games in 2019, but won’t return are Colton Jackson (5 starts at left tackle) and Kirby Adcock (one game at left guard). Shane Clenin returns after starting the Mississippi State game at left guard.

Clary started all 12 games at center. He will be a senior this fall. He has now started 27 games as a Razorback. Stromberg started 11 games as a true freshman last fall. All were at right guard with the exception of the Ole Miss and Colorado State games when he was the starting left guard. Wagner started all 12 games at right tackle and is a junior this fall. Cunningham will be a senior. He started six games at left tackle and three at right guard.

Sophomore Noah Gatlin will return after redshirting in 2019. He played in four games as a true freshman in 2018 starting the Colorado State and North Texas games at left tackle. He totaled 193 snaps in the four games he played. He was expected to battle Wagner at right tackle before tearing an ACL on the first day of fall drills.

Other returning offensive linemen are senior Chibueze Nwanna, redshirt sophomores Luke Jones, Ryan Winkel and Austin Nix. The redshirt freshmen are Beaux Limmer, Brady Latham, Dylan Rathcke and Drew Vest.

Arkansas has a trio of talented true freshmen coming in this fall as well. They are Ray Curry Jr., Jalen St. John and Marcus Henderson.

The offensive line has a chance to be a strength in upcoming years under Pittman and Davis.