By Drake Priddy

FAYETTEVILLE – Texas A&M holds on to the Southwest Classic trophy and Arkansas leaves Arlington empty handed and scratching their heads after the 34-22 loss.

The Arkansas offense again has questions surrounding the abilities of the offensive line. A unit who last week went toe to toe in the trenches with a well-respected LSU Tiger defense and another nail bitter against BYU the week before.

This offensive unit has been plagued with penalties this year and has had little success at establishing both the run and pass game. So far, this season the offense has committed 30 penalties that resulted in 296 lost yards.

Today was a different story. The offense line had zero offensive penalties and contributed to the scores on their first two possessions via Cam Little field goals. But after that the third down conversions just vanished. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman acknowledges the early success but points out the momentum shift when the offense stopped converting third downs.

“I think though, when you look at it, we weren’t any good when we went and got the field goals,” said Pittman. “We were converting third and 12 and third and 8… We had two ugly plays and a first down. So, we never were really in any kind of rhythm. I think what happened is we quit converting those third downs. Because I think we converted our first three in a row…I’m not for sure if we didn’t convert maybe two more the entire game, you know what I mean? Either we couldn’t protect it, we couldn’t get open, or we couldn’t catch it if we got open. So physically, they dominated us on the edge. They did exactly what we thought they would do. And they were very aggressive.”

The offensive line gave up seven sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and two quarterback hurries today. The Aggies defensive front proved to be mighty over the Arkansas offensive line. Pittman credits the SEC talent for the offensive line struggles as well as some inexperience up front.

“…I think part of it is we’re playing pretty good defensive ends, but you’re going to play them every week…,” said Pittman. “Part of it is we’re young… Lot of learning curve to do. We do have, in my opinion, the best tackles we have out there… Sometimes two of them, on a seven-man protection where we’re using backs and tight ends, they were blitzing…So, got a lot of work to do, but I think we can — I still think we’ve got a good enough offensive line to protect him. I do. We’re just not doing it right now… As you well know, if one of them has trouble, you’re in

trouble. We’re just not as consistent as we have been in the past.”

Arkansas redshirt senior quarterback, K.J. Jefferson, was under pressure for most of the day and was not particularly happy to end up on his back as much as he did.

“Pretty frustrating,” said Jefferson. “It starts with communication up front, with everybody knowing what’s going on, who they’re pointing to. Where the pressure is coming from. It starts up front with communication. It’s pretty frustrating at times where you’re getting sacked and you have a big play, got guys running wide open down the field and can’t get the ball to them. It’s pretty frustrating.”

The Aggie defense kept Arkansas in check for most of the game. The offensive line could not get the push they needed to establish the run game and resulted in 42-yards of total rushing offense on 39 attempts. Pittman and company threw everything they had at the Aggie defense but could not get anything to stick.

“…We tried to run a stretch, tried to run inside, we tried to run some counter type situations,” said Pittman. “On our first stretch play, we threw the ball out to the bubble and it was a mile-wide-open hole, and we just, you know, we threw it outside to the bubble and got no yards on the play. That’s a little bit part of the RPO thing … you can’t do that, you’ve just got to go off reads and things of that nature, we tried everything we had practiced that we thought would work, and it didn’t.”

The offensive line woes have been the Razorbacks’ main story this year, and they remain an inconsistent unit after five weeks. Jefferson preaches that it’s all about communication and if they want to win in Oxford next week then they are going to have to be effective communicators.

“…The main thing is being able to just know where we’re going to, who we’re spotting the protection to, and making sure — I mean, and allow a hostile environment. I can say something to you, you might not hear me all the way. You might think I said this or that or so. Just making sure everybody is on the same page.”

Arkansas leaves Arlington without any hardware and a 2-3 record (0-2 in conference). They will travel to Oxford Mississippi next week for a 6:30 p.m. night game to take on the Ole Miss Rebels. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.