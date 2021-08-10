Arkansas-Oklahoma MBB Ticket Information

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Head coach Eric Musselman of the Arkansas Razorbacks reacts on the sidelines during the second half against the Colgate Raiders in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE – Current Arkansas men’s basketball season ticket holders and Razorback Foundation members will have an exclusive opportunity this week to request tickets for the Arkansas-Oklahoma men’s basketball game taking place at Tulsa’s BOK Center on Dec. 11.

Eligible fans can request the price level they desire, and tickets will be allocated by their Razorback Foundation membership level and priority points. All tickets are based upon availability. If tickets are not available at the price level requested, they will be automatically assigned to the next best available price level. The deadline to request tickets as a part of the presale is Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Aug. 20, at Noon (CT) and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com.

For more information on the presale, please contact the Razorback Ticket Center by email (raztk@uark.edu) or by calling either 800-982-4647 (HOGS) or 479-575-5151.

For more­­ information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.