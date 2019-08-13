Arkansas, Oklahoma State Add Two Games To Non-Conference Set

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas and Oklahoma State have agreed to an additional two-game, home-and-home football series for 2032 and 2033, bringing the future non-conference total to four contests.

Along with the series set for 2024 (Stillwater) and 2027 (Fayetteville), the Razorbacks will travel to Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Sept. 18, 2032, while Arkansas will host the Cowboys on Sept. 17, 2033, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

It will be the first time since 1980 the two teams have squared off against each other, when the Razorbacks defeated OSU, 33-20, in Little Rock. Overall, Arkansas holds a 30-15-1 advantage in the series, claiming each of the last five meetings with the Cowboys.

The two squads have met 25 times in Little Rock, with the Razorbacks holding a 21-4 record in those matchups. The old regional rivals first met on Oct. 12, 1912, in Fayetteville, with the program’s first win over the Cowboys coming a year later in a 3-0 victory on Oct. 18, 1913.

The Razorbacks kick off the 2019 campaign on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 3 p.m. against Portland State at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.