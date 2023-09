FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Ole Miss will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, in Oxford and televised on the SEC Network.

Last year, Arkansas defeated Ole Miss 42-27 in Razorback Stadium. Sam Pittman is 2-1 against Lane Kiffin. The lone Ole Miss win was in 2021 when they escaped with a 52-51 win in Oxford.

Arkansas (2-2) will face Texas A&M this week in Arlington’s AT&T Stadium with it telecast on the SEC Network. Ole Miss (3-1) will host LSU on Saturday.