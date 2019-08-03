Arkansas Opens Preseason Practices

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is in the process of its first preseason practice.

The first 20 minutes were open to the media. Eric Musselman and some of his assistants were at the practice.

Ben Hicks was the first quarterback taking snaps when the offense went through some drills. Nick Starkel was second.

The first offensive line on the field consisted of Colton Jackson at left tackle and Dalton Wagner at right tackle. The left guard was Austin Capps and Shane Clenin right guard while Ty Clary was center.

The second offensive line was Myron Cunningham left tackle, Noah Gatlin right tackle, Silas Robinson center, Kirby Adcock left guard and Ryan Winkel right guard.

Rakeem Boyd and Devwah Whaley were with the first unit at running back with Chase Hayden and A’Montae Spivey at running back. Jordon Curtis who had moved over to running back in the spring is now back with the secondary.

The first group of wide receivers were Mike Woods, Deon Stewart and De’Vion Warren. Running with the second unit was Trey Knox, Jordan Jones and Tyson Morris.

Cheyenne O’Grady worked with the first unit at tight end with Grayson Gunter following the second group.

The defensive line has several more numbers than it did last season as well. The players who were working at defensive end included Eric Gregory, Zach Williams, Jamario Bell, Morgan Hanna, Dorian Gerald, Gabe Richardson, Mataio Soli and Collin Clay.

The remainder of the defensive line worked with Kenny Ingram on the interior. That included McTelvin Agim, Jonathan Marshall, Enoch Jackson Jr., David Porter, Isaiah Nichols, Elias Hale, Taurean Carter, Marcus Miller, Griffin Hunt, T.J. Smith and Nicholas Fulwider.

Arkansas Coach Chad Morris will speak with the media following practice tonight. The Razorbacks will return to the practice fields on Saturday morning at 10:05 a.m. Saturday afternoon from 2:15-3:15 will be Media Day.