Arkansas Opens Two-Game Series With Grand Canyon

FAYETTEVILLE — Don’t let the name fool you, Arkansas opens a two-game series against Grand Canyon today and anyone expecting an easy win for the Hogs needs to rethink it.

Grand Canyon (9-7) opened the season beating Oklahoma State two of three, then topped Oregon 4-3 and defeated Stanford 5-3. They took two of three from Pacific this past weekend.

Dave Van Horn saw his team defeat South Alabama two of three games this past weekend. He is aware of what Grand Canyon brings to Baum-Walker Stadium today and Wednesday.

“I mean, what we always just try to look at is if they threw their 1, 2 and 3 that they’ve been throwing and I’m not sure yet,” Van Horn said. “I know they threw their No. 1 on Friday and he shut somebody down pretty good. Then they threw a pitcher yesterday and I think he went eight innings and I don’t know if it was their 1, 3, 4 or whoever.

“They’re playing Pacific and I don’t know how it’s going today or if they’ve even started. Really, it’s like I told our team, it doesn’t matter who they throw at us, if it’s one of their weekend guys. We just have to do what we do and we have a chance to beat anybody.”

Van Horn will use Arkansas’ younger pitchers since they open SEC play this weekend at Mississippi State. Freshman Will McEntire will throw today with the first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday’s game starts at 3.

“McEntire will throw one of them,” Van Horn said. “And I think the other one is TBA. We’ll just go from there. As of right now, I’m feeling like McEntire will get the ball on Tuesday and we’ll just let him go for a little bit.”

Tonight, Cal Lambert will face McEntire. Lambert is 0-1 with an ERA of 8.00. He has pitched in seven games with one start. He has fanned eight and walked five in nine innings.

Juan Colato is one to watch at the plate. He is hitting .366 with four home runs and has knocked in 12 runs. Infielder Drew Smith is hitting .323 with two home runs.

Arkansas (9-5) and Antelopes have only met twice, squaring off in a doubleheader on April 5, 2017, as the Hogs took both games by scores of 11-2 and 6-1.

Both will air live on SEC Network Plus and can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM.