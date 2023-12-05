By Kevin McPherson

FAYETTEVILLE — In no mood to lose a second game against a worthy opponent from the Southern Conference on their home court, the Arkansas Razorbacks outmanned and outlasted high-octane Furman, 97-83, on Monday in non-conference play on Nolan Richardson Court inside Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks (now 6-3 on the season, No. 117 in NCAA NET rankings) have won two consecutive games, including the team’s 80-75 victory over then-No. 7 Duke in the first-ever ACC/SEC Challenge that was played on Nov. 29 at BWA.

The Hoop Hogs also improved to 1-1 on the season against teams in the Southern Conference, a record that includes a 78-72 loss to North Carolina-Greensboro on Nov. 17 that marked the first non-conference defeat at BWA by an Eric Musselman-coached team.

Playing with star junior wing and leading scorer Tramon Mark back in the lineup after a hip-and-groin injury kept him out of the Duke game, the Razorbacks had 21 assists on sizzling 37-of-61 field goal shooting (60.7%), including 8-of-19 from 3 (42.1%) as Arkansas led by as many as 20 points in the second half against a Furman squad playing without its leading scorer in 6-4 wing Marcus Foster (19.8 points per game), who injured his knee in the Paladins’ loss to Princeton on Saturday and did not make the trip to Fayetteville.

Senior guard Khalif Battle led the way with a season-high 25 points (7-of-11 field goals, including 4-of-7 from 3, and 7-of-8 free throws) to go with a boxscore plus-14 as 20 of his points came in the second half, and frontliners Chandler Lawson (season-high 19 points on 8-of-10 field goals, including 1-of-2 from 3, and 2-of-2 free throws to go with 3 rebounds, 3 blocks, 1 assist, 1 steal, and a boxscore plus-11 in 18 minutes) and Trevon Brazile (13 points on 5-of-8 field goals, including 2-of-3 from 3, and 1-of-1 free throw to go with 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, and a boxscore plus-9 in 28 minutes) also scored in double figures for the Razorbacks.

Senior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis had a monster game — 7 points, a game-high 10 rebounds, a game-high 8 assists, ZERO turnovers, and a game-high boxscore plus-15 in 38 minutes.

Brazile hit the first of his two three-pointers to give Arkansas its biggest lead of the night, 73-53, with 9:16 left in the game, but he would suffer a sprained ankle with 2:41 remaining and left the floor for good with the Hogs ahead 83-70.

Lawson scored to extend the Arkansas advantage to 85-70 with 2:13 to go, but a technical foul called on a protesting Musselman after a foul was called on the Hogs while defending a three-point shooter resulted in a 5-0 Paladins run (Furman star guard JP Pegues made all five free throws).

Pegues’ triple-and-1 brought the Paladins within 88-81 with 1:12 to play, but the Razorbacks closed the game with a 9-2 run for the final 14-point margin.

Mark finished with 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block in 26 minutes off the bench as he failed to start for the first time this season. Freshman Layden Blocker contributed 9 points (4-of-5 field goals and 1-of-4 free throws), 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks in 23 minutes off the bench. Senior center Makhi Mitchell had 8 points (4-of-5 field goals) and 2 rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench.

In addition to its hot shooting on a high-volume-assist night, Arkansas made 15-of-21 free throws (71.4%) while winning total rebounds (38-35) and dominating points-in-the-paint (52-30), bench scoring (51-24), fastbreak scoring (23-16), and blocks (10-1).

Defensively, Arkansas held Furman to 28-of-73 overall field goal shooting (38.4%), including only 16-of-41 on two-point field goals (39.0%) which was well below the team’s elite 62.1% efficiency shooting inside the arc coming into the game. But the Paladins exceeded their season volume and efficiency on three-pointers as they hit their first five triples en route to a 12-of-32 effort from distance (37.5%) for the game. Furman shot 15-of-20 at the foul line (75.0%).

Each team had 11 turnovers and each had 7 steals, but the Razorbacks were plus-5 in points-off-turnovers (15-10). Furman won the offensive rebounding battle (15-6) and second-chance-points (12-6).

Pegues was 10-of-10 at the foul line and led Furman with 21 points and 6 assists. Forward Alex Williams had 20 points (he made 5-of-9 from 3), and forward Garrett Hien had 10 points and 5 rebounds.

“I thought in the first half holding them to 35 points and 36% from the field, pretty good,” Musselman said. “But then eight threes. So it’s three-point defense. And I think if you look across tonight’s game, as a coach, it would be the 12 made threes, and it would certainly be the 15 offensive rebounds. Especially when you know you’ve got Oklahoma on the schedule, an undefeated team. A team that’s a great offensive rebounding team.

“A team that has threes and fours that pound the glass with reckless abandon. I thought our transition defense in the second half needs to be better. I thought our first-half transition defense was really good. But we have to play much better across the board.”

Musselman credited his backcourt for holding its own on the glass as well as the team’s facilitating and second-half ball security.

“Everything’s about progress,” he said. “When you look at our rebounding, I thought Devo Davis, 9 defensive rebounds. Layden Blocker, 5 defensive rebounds. Two real positive areas. We need our guards to defensive rebound, and those two guys did it. And then other guys need to do a better job. But even El Ellis had 3 defensive rebounds in 11 minutes, or 2 defensive rebounds. So our point guard position more than held their own from a defensive rebounding standpoint. But we’ve got to rebound better defensively. I thought we did a great job offensively taking care of the ball in the second half. The 21 assists, we built off the 17 assists we had against Duke. Didn’t really turn the ball over. Only four turnovers in the second half.

“We shot 61% from the field for the game. Thought we did good job, bench points awesome. Chandler Lawson inside 8 of 10 from the field, 3 blocks, 51 bench points, 25 from KB, 52 points in the paint. A lot of good things. But some areas defensively that we have to improve on.”

Musselman gave an update on Brazile’s injury.

“It’s a pretty bad sprain,” he said. “Having said that, 24 hours from now we’ll know more. Nothing other than a sprain. Doctors were messing with it. It is a sprain. It is a pretty good sprain. It’s already swollen.”

Davis chimed in on the team’s ball-movement resurgence on offense, which has generated a combined 38 assists on a collective 63 made field goals in the Hogs’ last two games compared to only 26 combined assists on a collective 99 made field goals in the previous four games.

“Seventeen (assists) last game, and we want to keep increasing,” Davis said. “I thought we did pretty good. We moved the ball, guys made shots, we got easy layups, especially at the end of the game to increase the lead a little bit. That’s what we want.”

Battle, who transferred to Arkansas from Temple in the offseason, not only led all scorers in the game but he reached the career 1,000-point scoring mark on Monday.

“I think I had a big second half scoring, but I think anybody on the team can do what I did,” Battle said. “I need to do the little things because we didn’t win by a big enough margin. A thousand points is cool, but we’ve got to do better. Me individually, but us as a team as well.”

With the win, Musselman improved to 101-45 overall as Head Hog, which includes a 56-12 record against non-conference opponents and a 45-33 mark against SEC foes (all three marks include postseason results). He’s now 38-1 in non-conference home games at BWA.

Next up for Arkansas is the team’s fourth neutral-site game of the season as 19th-ranked Oklahoma (currently 7-0) and the Hogs will square off on Saturday, Dec. 9 (3 p.m. CT, ESPN2) at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Against the Paladins (now 4-5, NCAA NET No. 160), Musselman started the quintet of Brazile, Davis, Lawson, Ellis, and Davenport for the second consecutive game.

Brazile’s circus smash off a lob pass in transition gave the Hogs their biggest lead of the first half, 37-27, but Furman scratched within a 5-point deficit, 40-35, at halftime.

Lawson (7 points, 3 rebounds, 3 blocks, 1 assist, 1 steal) led the first-half production for the Hogs.

Arkansas had 9 first-half assists on 18-of-30 field goal shooting (60.0%) in the opening half, including 3-of-9 from 3 (33.3%), and 1-of-2 at the free throw line (50.0%).

Defensively, the Hogs yielded only 13-of-36 field goal shooting (36.1%) to Furman, but the Paladins stayed in the game with an 8-of-18 from 3 (44.4%) in the opening half, and the Paladins were 1-of-1 at the free throw line (100%).

Arkansas won rebounds (19-16) in the first half, but lost offensive rebounding (9-5) and second-chance-points (7-5). Each team had 7 turnovers. The Hogs dominated points-in-the-paint (24-8) and blocks (6-1), but narrowly won fastbreak points (5-3).