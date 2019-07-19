1  of  2
Arkansas Picked 7th in West, Harris, Agim named to All-SEC Preseason Teams

Chad Morris Pregame.JPG

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football seniors McTelvin Agim and De’Jon Harris have been placed on the 2019 Preseason Media Days All-SEC Teams, which wraps the week-long event held in Hoover, Alabama.

Harris was named to the second team by the media in attendance, while Agim highlights the third team defensive unit. It’s the second-straight year Harris was recognized on an All-SEC preseason squad, picking up three accolades heading into the 2018 season.

de'jon harris_1532458235431.jpg.jpg

From Harvey, Louisiana, Harris led all conference defenders in total tackles and solo stops during the regular season last year, posting 118 and 62, respectively. It marked back-to-back years Harris has paced the Razorbacks in total tackles, recording 115 the year before. He was the first Arkansas defender since Jerry Franklin (2010-11) to hit 100 tackles in consecutive seasons.

Seven of his 12 games resulted in double-digit tackle performances last season, the most in the SEC, including five during conference action. He finished the year needing 15 tackles to crack the top 10 for most stops in a single season by an Arkansas defender. Harris also recorded nine tackles for loss, including two sacks, with five pass breakups, a fumble forced and a fumble recovered last season.

Harris’ performance in 2018 landed him on the Associated Press All-SEC Second Team. He’ll enter his senior campaign as the SEC active career tackles leader with 270, needing 60 stops to move into 10th on the career tackles list Arkansas.

agim hits sled 2_1533349497265.JPG.jpg

Agim, a native of Texarkana, Arkansas, put together a strong junior campaign for the Razorbacks, racking up 45 total tackles, 16 unassisted, over 12 starts in 2018. He led the team in tackles for loss last year with 10, making him the first Arkansas defender to reach double-digit TFLs since Deatrich Wise Jr. in 2015.

Nearly half of his tackles for loss were sacks (4.5), as he’ll enter the season as Arkansas’ active career leader in both categories. Agim also forced a team-best three fumbles in 2018, including two at Colorado State on Sept. 8 to make him the only Razorback on the roster to force multiple fumbles in two separate games heading into the 2019 campaign.

Harris and Agim, along with fellow senior running back Devwah Whaley and head coach Chad Morris, represented the Razorbacks at the 2019 SEC Media Day on July 17. Arkansas kicks off its 2019 campaign on Saturday, Aug. 31, against Portland State at 3 p.m. at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

EASTERN DIVISION (1st Place votes in parenthesis)

Georgia (233)1789
Florida (21)1499
Missouri (3)1149
South Carolina (1)883
Tennessee (1)804
Kentucky (1)798
Vanderbilt358

WESTERN DIVISION (1st Place votes in parenthesis)

SchoolPoints
Alabama (253)1813
LSU (5)1493
Texas A&M1268
Auburn (1)1090
Mississippi State (1)769
Ole Miss504
Arkansas343

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama203
Georgia49
LSU3
Mississippi State1
Tennessee1
Florida1
South Carolina1
Auburn1

2019 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB       Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama          

RB        D’Andre Swift, Georgia            

RB        Najee Harris, Alabama

WR       Jerry Jeudy, Alabama   

WR       Henry Ruggs III, Alabama 

TE         Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri  

OL        Andrew Thomas, Georgia     

OL        Alex Leatherwood, Alabama     

OL        Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn                             

OL        Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama               

C          Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU       

Second-Team

QB        Jake Fromm, Georgia  

RB        Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt      

RB        Lamical Perine, Florida           

WR       Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt                         

WR       Jaylen Waddle, Alabama              

TE         Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt    

OL        Solomon Kindley, Georgia        

OL        Damien Lewis, LSU                           

OL        Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri                          

OL         Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

C           Darryl Williams, Mississippi State                                        

Third-Team

QB        Joe Burrow, LSU 

RB        Larry Rountree, Missouri     

RB        JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn     

WR       Justin Jefferson, LSU

WR       Bryan Edwards, South Carolina              

TE         *Miller Forristall, Alabama

TE        *Charlie Woerner, Georgia                              

OL        Deonte Brown, Alabama               

OL        Ben Cleveland, Georgia  

OL        Logan Stenberg, Kentucky      

OL        Matt Womack, Alabama             

C          Drake Jackson, Kentucky                               

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL        Raekwon Davis, Alabama      

DL        Derrick Brown, Auburn                            

DL        Rashard Lawrence, LSU                          

DL        Jabari Zuniga, Florida                             

LB         Dylan Moses, Alabama                       

LB        Anfernee Jennings, Alabama       

LB        Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State                             

DB       Grant Delpit, LSU                              

DB        J.R. Reed, Georgia                    

DB        Trevon Diggs, Alabama                    

DB        C.J. Henderson, Florida                 

Second-Team

DL        Nick Coe, Auburn                                                  

DL        Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M                   

DL        Marlon Davidson, Auburn               

DL        Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina           

LB        Cale Garrett, Missouri              

LB         De’Jon Harris, Arkansas           

LB        David Reese II, Florida                   

DB        Patrick Surtain II, Alabama      

DB        Xavier McKinney, Alabama                             

DB        Kristian Fulton, LSU                               

DB        Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State      

Third-Team

DL         LaBryan Ray, Alabama  

DL        McTelvin Agim, Arkansas                

DL        Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State                              

DL        Tyler Clark, Georgia   

LB        Terrell Lewis, Alabama                               

LB         Jacob Phillips, LSU        

LB         Kash Daniel, Kentucky                              

DB       DeMarkus Acy, Missouri             

DB        Shyheim Carter, Alabama                      

DB        Richard LeCounte, Georgia                        

DB       Daniel Thomas, Auburn                            

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P           Braden Mann, Texas A&M  

PK        Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia                                             

RS        Jaylen Waddle, Alabama                                              

AP        Jaylen Waddle, Alabama     

Second-Team

P           Tommy Townsend, Florida                                        

PK        Anders Carlson, Auburn                                                 

RS        Marquez Callaway, Tennessee                        

AP        Kadarius Toney, Florida                      

Third-Team

P           Arryn Siposs, Auburn        

PK        Evan McPherson, Florida      

RS        Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M       

AP        Lynn Bowden, Kentucky           

* – Indicates a tie

