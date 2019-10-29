Arkansas Picked Fifth In SEC Coaches’ Poll, Dungee Placed on First Team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball was picked to finish fifth in the SEC in the 2019 Coaches’ Poll, while Chelsea Dungee was named to the SEC’s Preseason First-Team, the Southeastern Conference announced today. Arkansas was also picked to finish fifth by the media, while Dungee was selected to the SEC’s First-Team by the media, too.
The full Coaches’ Poll is as follows:
- Texas A&M
- South Carolina
- Mississippi State
- Kentucky
- Arkansas
- LSU
- Tennessee
- Auburn
- Missouri
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Vanderbilt
- Ole Miss
- Florida
Arkansas will return four of its five starters from last season, and will be riding the momentum of its postseason run. The 22 wins for the Razorbacks a season ago were the most for the program since the 2011-12 season.
In addition to the team’s preseason recognition, redshirt junior guard Chelsea Dungee was named to the Preseason First-Team All-SEC by the coaches. Dungee joined Chennedy Carter of Texas A&M as the only two players in the league to receive votes for the conference player of the year in both the Media Poll and in the Coaches’ Poll.
Last season was a special one for Dungee, as she set the school record for scoring in a single season (759 points), the school record for free throws made in a single season (229), set the game record for most points in Bud Walton/against an SEC opponent (41) and was the first Razorback in 13 years to tally 30+ double-figure performances in a single season. Dungee was even better in the postseason, scoring a record 103 points in the SEC Tournament, propelling the Hogs to their first-ever SEC Tournament Final. Dungee got off to a good start in this season’s exhibition opener, dropping 26 points.
The Full 2019-20 Media Preseason All-SEC Teams are as follows:
Player of the Year
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
First Team All-SEC
Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Ayana Mitchell, LSU
Jordan Danberry, Mississippi State
Amber Smith, Missouri
Tyasha Harris, South Carolina
Rennia Davis, Tennessee
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
Second Team All-SEC
Cierra Johnson, Alabama
Daisa Alexander, Auburn
Unique Thompson, Auburn
Gabby Connally, Georgia
Chloe Bibby, Mississippi State
Mikaiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina
Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M
Kayla Wells, Texas A&M
Mariella Fasoula, Vanderbilt
