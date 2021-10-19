Arkansas Picked To Finish Sixth By Media

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball was picked by the media to finish sixth during the 2022 Southeastern Conference season, the league office announced today. South Carolina was selected by the media to win the league, while Tennessee, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Georgia were all picked above the Hogs. Despite losing three of five starters from the 2020-21 squad, including WNBA Draft Picks Chelsea Dungee and Destiny Slocum, the Razorbacks were picked just one spot below where they were picked to finish a season ago in the Preseason Media Poll.
No Hogs were selected as part of the five-member Preseason All-SEC team.
Preseason Media Poll
1. South Carolina
2.Tennessee
3. Texas A&M
4. Kentucky
5. Georgia
6. Arkansas
7. LSU
8. Ole Miss
9. Mississippi State
10. Alabama
11. Missouri
12. Florida
13. Auburn
14. Vanderbilt
Player of the Year
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Preseason All-SEC
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Khayla Pointer, LSU
Shakira Austin, Ole Miss
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Zia Cooke, South Carolina
