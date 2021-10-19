Arkansas Picked To Finish Sixth By Media

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball was picked by the media to finish sixth during the 2022 Southeastern Conference season, the league office announced today. South Carolina was selected by the media to win the league, while Tennessee, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Georgia were all picked above the Hogs. Despite losing three of five starters from the 2020-21 squad, including WNBA Draft Picks Chelsea Dungee and Destiny Slocum, the Razorbacks were picked just one spot below where they were picked to finish a season ago in the Preseason Media Poll.

No Hogs were selected as part of the five-member Preseason All-SEC team.

Preseason Media Poll

1. South Carolina

2.Tennessee

3. Texas A&M

4. Kentucky

5. Georgia

6. Arkansas

7. LSU

8. Ole Miss

9. Mississippi State

10. Alabama

11. Missouri

12. Florida

13. Auburn

14. Vanderbilt

Player of the Year

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Preseason All-SEC

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Khayla Pointer, LSU

Shakira Austin, Ole Miss

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

