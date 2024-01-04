BY DUDLEY E. DAWSONArkansas junior pitcher Hagen Smith was named a 2024 first-team preseason All-American by Perfect Game on Thursday.

Smith (6-3, 215) was 8-2 last season with a 3.64 ERA while starting 11 of the 18 games he appeared in.

The left-hander fanned 109 batters in 71.2 innings while walking 42, allowing 56 hits and 30 runs, one of which was unearned.

He is 15-4 with four saves and a 4.17 ERA in his two seasons with the Razorbacks after throwing seven no-hitters his senior season at Bullard (Texas) High.

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said recently that he expects Smith to have a banner 2024 campaign because of a combination of added velocity, preparation and approach.

Smith is projected to be taken in the high first round of the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft.

“First off, Hagen Smith is probably one of the hardest workers I’ve ever been around,” Van Horn said. “He’s super young for his class. He will only be 20 years old at the draft, and he will be three years in college.

“He really worked hard on his body. He had a great strong physique, but now he’s super strong. He’s put on some really good weight. We rested him. You could say the uptick in velocity, he’s always had good velocity.

“If he was just our closer, and all he did was pitch the eighth or ninth inning, he’s going to go 97-to-100 pretty much all the time. We’d like him to pitch at 93-to-96.

“He has developed a pitch or two. I won’t give away too many details, but his arsenal has improved. Leadership qualities. Work ethic. He didn’t like the way the season ended last year. The kid’s a winner. If the game is on the line, he’s the guy I want on the mound.”

Smith is one of six SEC players selected to the PG first team along Florida two-way star Jack Cagianone, LSU 3B Tommy White, South Carolina OF Ethan Petry, Georgia DH Charlie Condon and Texas A&M OF Braden Montgomery.

Arkansas its baseball season with a four-game home stand against James Madison on Feb. 16-19.

